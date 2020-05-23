September 26, 1938 - May 21, 2020
Milford LeRoy Smith, 82, of Odell, NE passed away on May 21, 2020. Funeral: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell. Visitation: 1-7 pm Tuesday, May 26, at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. Current social distancing guidelines will be followed at all services. gerdesmeyerfh.com
