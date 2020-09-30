Miles S. Kimmel 74 of Lincoln after a long illness went home to heaven on Sunday, September 27th, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Kathy, a son John Kimmel; a sister Carole (Don) Pitts; a brother Charlie (Jeanette) Noel, brothers-in-law John R, Doug (Jan) and Dan Tutty Many nieces, nephews, great nieces nephews, cousins and uncle Ronnie. He was preceded in death his parents Charles and Antonette.