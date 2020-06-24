× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 26, 1971 - June 18, 2020

Miles Adrian Vasko, 48 died Thursday June 18, 2020 after a short battle with Cancer. Born 10/26/1971 to Robert and Teri Vasko in North Platte, Ne. Graduated from Kearney High School in 1990. Miles was employed at Kawasaki for 25 years. Miles enjoyed Nascar, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and restoring his 68 Chevy.

Survived by his partner Kirsten Perkins, Son Joshua Vasko, Stepson James (Valerie) Perkins. Mother Teri Vasko. Brothers, Ethan (Heidi) Vasko, Tyler (Cathy) Vasko, Kelley (Donna) Vasko, Scott Vasko. Aunts and Uncles, Larry and Toni Smith, Bud Milner and Christy Schlientz, Steve and Kelly Thomalla, Kent and Val Schlientz. Grandchildren Keaden, Ryden, Coralyn, Oden, London. Many neices, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his father Robert Vasko, grandparents, Charles and Maxine Schlientz, John and Mary Vasko.

Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials to the family. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

