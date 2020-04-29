× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 26, 2020

Mildred T. Gerdes, 87, of Lincoln (formerly Valparaiso) died April 26, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born in rural Touhy, NE to Richard & Theresa (Matulka) Vanicek. Mildred loved living, working on the farm, gardening, and baking kolaches. She worked as a childcare provider. Enjoyed polka's and pivo. She loved all sports and was a season ticket holder and member of the Fastbreakers Booster Club for the Nebraska Women's Basketball Team. Former member of Sts. Mary & Joseph Altar Society and the Valparaiso Women's Club.

Mildred is survived by her children Char Gerdes of Lincoln, Merlin (Cindy) Gerdes, Myron (Kim) Gerdes all of Valparaiso, Deb (Bob) Brooks of Raymond, NE, Mike (Michelle) Gerdes of Valparaiso; grandchildren Lauren (Greg) Wilmes, Jay (fiancee Jessie) Brooks, Victor Brooks, Amanda (Chris) McEntarffer, Catherine Gerdes, Mason Gerdes; great grandchildren, Caden Wilmes, Lexi & Aubree Solona, Jason & Jacob McEntarffer; sisters, Rosalie (Milo) Polacek of Fremont, NE, and Gerry (Richard) Benes of Raymond, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merl Gerdes, brother Charles Vanicek and grandson SSG Matt Bauer.

Viewing 3 pm - 8 pm Wednesday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Private Rosary Service 9:30 am Thursday followed by a Private Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am Thursday at North American Martyrs, Lincoln. A livestream of the service will be available at https://www.namartyrs.org/funeral/ Burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Mildred Gerdes , please visit Tribute Store.