Mildred "Millie" DeVere
August 22, 1925 - January 23, 2020
Millie was born Aug. 22nd, 1925, at home in Manorville, Long Island, NY. She was the second of four children born to Fred & Mildred Stafford. In 1925, much of Long Island was a rural farm community and many homes did not have access to plumbing or electricity. She and her brothers sometimes studied by the light from oil lamps. Millie loved school and played sports in high school, earning a letter in girl's basketball. At age 17; she graduated as class Valedictorian.
It was 1942 and the nation was at war. Millie moved to Red Bank, NJ, for a work opportunity, and it was there she met a handsome Army officer from nearby Ft. Monmouth. On Mar. 29th, 1943, Mildred Stafford married the love of her life, Maurice (Morrie) DeVere and settled into the life of an Army wife. In 1947, with the end of the War, Morrie convinced Millie to return to Lincoln, NE, which was his hometown. Their marriage was blessed with three children and they had a wonderful 35 years together. They were active in church and scouting activities and loved spending time with family and friends. But the best memories were made every summer when Morrie drove the family back to New York so Millie could reunite with her Long Island relatives.
In 1952, they purchased Nebraska season football tickets. Attending these games was so special to both of them until 1978 when Morrie died unexpectedly. Millie's love for her Huskers continued and she and her grandchildren cheered the team on from those special seats. Having only missed three games in 50 plus years, UNL in 2004 recognized Millie with newspaper stories, a plaque, and by printing her picture on a game ticket. She continued her faithful attendance through 2013.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Morrie, daughter Lee Flynn, and brothers, William, Robert, and Perry Stafford. She is survived by her daughter, Maureen (Jim) Harvey and son, Richard (Sue) DeVere both of Lincoln; grandchildren, Cheri, Dean, and Christian; great-grandchildren Aaron, Rachel, & Alex; and great-great grandchildren, Xander, Teri, and Matilda.
The family would like to recognize and thank Tabitha for the excellent services and care provided by their 2nd floor staff to Millie over the past years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Tabitha 2nd Floor North, 4720 Randolph St., Lincoln NE 68510 or Cedars Home for Children, 6801 Pioneers Blvd. #1, Lincoln NE 68506. Memorial services will be 11 am Tuesday at Butherus, Maser & Love Chapel, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Private burial in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
Service information
11:00AM
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510