Mildred "Millie" DeVere

August 22, 1925 - January 23, 2020

Millie was born Aug. 22nd, 1925, at home in Manorville, Long Island, NY. She was the second of four children born to Fred & Mildred Stafford. In 1925, much of Long Island was a rural farm community and many homes did not have access to plumbing or electricity. She and her brothers sometimes studied by the light from oil lamps. Millie loved school and played sports in high school, earning a letter in girl's basketball. At age 17; she graduated as class Valedictorian.

It was 1942 and the nation was at war. Millie moved to Red Bank, NJ, for a work opportunity, and it was there she met a handsome Army officer from nearby Ft. Monmouth. On Mar. 29th, 1943, Mildred Stafford married the love of her life, Maurice (Morrie) DeVere and settled into the life of an Army wife. In 1947, with the end of the War, Morrie convinced Millie to return to Lincoln, NE, which was his hometown. Their marriage was blessed with three children and they had a wonderful 35 years together. They were active in church and scouting activities and loved spending time with family and friends. But the best memories were made every summer when Morrie drove the family back to New York so Millie could reunite with her Long Island relatives.