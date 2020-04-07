× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 12, 1963 - April 5, 2020

Mildred "Millie" Demuth-Kadavy, 56, passed away on April 5, 2020. Born October 12, 1963 to Dorothy Miller (Mills) and Robert Miller in Chadron, NE. Millie, for the majority of her life, reisded here in Lincoln. She held her position at the Nebraska State Employee's Credit Union for over 20 years, most recently carrying the title of Vice President of Lending.

She was united in marriage for the first time with Albert "Abe" Demuth in July of 1986 and they spent 23 wonderful years together before he passed away in 2009. During their marriage they conceived two children; Amanda and Alissa Demuth. She was united in marriage for the second time to Thomas "Tom" Kadavy in March of 2013 and they spent another 7 wonderful years together, adding 3 stepchildren and one grandchild to the family. Millie was blessed twice.

She is preceeded in death by her father, Robert Miller and her first husband, Abe Demuth. She is survived by her mother; Dorothy Miller, husband; Tom Kadavy, daughters; Amanda and Alissa Demuth, stepchildren; Matt Kadavy (Johanna), Allison Kadavy, Jessica Petersen (Dakota), grandson; Everett Kadavy.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm, family to greet from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm with rosary to follow. Service will be held (with limited attendees)on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the family. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com

