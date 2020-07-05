July 3, 2020
Mildred Marie Becker (Johnson/Gilliland), wife of Clifford Becker, went to her heavenly home on July 3, 2020. Millie was loved by many for her big heart and willingness to care for everyone she met. She was a savvy businesswoman and shrewd negotiator. Millie was the mother of four, two step-daughters and many other children of her heart. Millie was born at Stockville, Nebraska on July 10, 1932, and passed on in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Millie's children from her first marriage were Doug, Jeanne, Duane and Judy. She was preceded in death by Jeanne and Duane. Her stepdaughters, Cliff's children, were Pam and Jannette. They were preceded in death by Pam. She is survived by her children Doug and Judy and stepdaughter Jannette, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be Monday, July 6, from 4 pm to 7pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th St., Lincoln NE. Services will be Tuesday, July 7 at 2:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial. lincolnfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.