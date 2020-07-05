Mildred Marie Becker (Johnson/Gilliland), wife of Clifford Becker, went to her heavenly home on July 3, 2020. Millie was loved by many for her big heart and willingness to care for everyone she met. She was a savvy businesswoman and shrewd negotiator. Millie was the mother of four, two step-daughters and many other children of her heart. Millie was born at Stockville, Nebraska on July 10, 1932, and passed on in Lincoln, Nebraska.