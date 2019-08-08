October 19, 1941 - August 7, 2019
Mildred Louise (Carstens) Beman, the first child of Herman and Wren (Ward) Carstens was born in Valentine, on October 19, 1941. Mildred passed away on August 7, 2019, in Valentine after suffering the past few years with Alzheimers disease. She had been a resident at Pine View Good Samaritan Center.
Mourning their loss are husband Harry Beman of Valentine, daughters Joyce (Roger) Glynn of Belvidere, S.D. and Julie Garner (Larry Peterson) of Lincoln. Surviving grandchildren are Joyce's children: Amber (David Johnson) of Sioux Falls, S.D. and Matt (Katherine Alban) of Belvidere, S.D.; Julie's children: Shad (Sami) Beman of Lincoln and Sean Garner of Lincoln. Great-grandchildren are Amber's children: Katelyn, Alexis and Finnley; Shad's children: Brooklyn, Braelon and Blake; and Sean's daughter, Jessie. Also surviving are Mildred's siblings: Kathy (Fred) Hobden of Denver, Colo., Marvin Carstens of Sioux Falls, S.D. and Walter (Debbie) Carstens of Valentine. Preceded in death are her parents, sister Martha Horst, son-in-law Rich Garner and grandson Michael Glynn.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Valentine. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines is in charge of arrangements.
