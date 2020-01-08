Mildred A. Doolittle
Mildred A. Doolittle

July 1, 1933 - January 6, 2020

Mildred A. Doolittle, 86 of Cortland, died January 6, 2020. She was born July 1, 1933 in Pickrell, NE to Peter and Esther (Otteman) Peters. Mildred loved gardening, sewing and cooking. She worked at the Norris schools for over 31 years in food service and helped at the Beatrice Manor with meals. She volunteered with “Sewing for Babies”, was a member of the Cortland United Church serving as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher. She had also been a school teacher for the K-8 grades in country school in earlier years and was a mentor at Norris Elementary.

Survived by Husband Henry of Cortland, Son Clinton (Denise) of Roca, Daughters Pat (Daryl) Schoenbeck of Cortland, and Linda (Mike) Woodward of Cortland, 7 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren and Brother Delbert Peters of Cook. Preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, at the Cortland United Church, 500 S. Sheridan Ave, Cortland, NE. Family will receive friends on Wednesday January 8 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Cortland United Church. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com

