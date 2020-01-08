Mildred A. Doolittle, 86 of Cortland, died January 6, 2020. She was born July 1, 1933 in Pickrell, NE to Peter and Esther (Otteman) Peters. Mildred loved gardening, sewing and cooking. She worked at the Norris schools for over 31 years in food service and helped at the Beatrice Manor with meals. She volunteered with “Sewing for Babies”, was a member of the Cortland United Church serving as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher. She had also been a school teacher for the K-8 grades in country school in earlier years and was a mentor at Norris Elementary.