September 4, 2019
Mila Jean Wulbern, age 68, Lincoln, passed away September 4, 2019. Survived by husband, John; children, Christopher Wulbern, Andrea Bullock, all Lincoln.
Memorial services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, 9-28-19 at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 230 Capitol Beach Blvd., Lincoln. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 W. "O" Street, Lincoln. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.
