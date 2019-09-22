{{featured_button_text}}

September 4, 2019

Mila Jean Wulbern, age 68, Lincoln, passed away September 4, 2019. Survived by husband, John; children, Christopher Wulbern, Andrea Bullock, all Lincoln.

Memorial services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, 9-28-19 at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 230 Capitol Beach Blvd., Lincoln. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 W. "O" Street, Lincoln. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.

