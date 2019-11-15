November 13, 2019
Mike Sweeney, 57, of Lincoln, passed away November 13, 2019. Rosary will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
