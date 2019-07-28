September 12, 1960 - July 23, 2019
Mike New, 58, of Lincoln passed away July 23, 2019. Born September 12, 1960 in Topeka, Kan., to Roger and Diana (Cart) New. Mike was a graduate of Lincoln East High School and received his associate's degree in Business Management from Southeast Community College. He worked for Younkers (37 years), Schwabaur Cleaning Services (36 years), and most recently Dillard's (2 years). Mike was an avid follower of many different sports. He was liked by everyone that knew him and he loved his family dearly.
Family members include his father Roger; sister Sandy (Chuck) Randolph; niece Rozy (Michael) Dibbern; nephew Connor Randolph; uncle Mark; and numerous cousins.
Celebration of life gathering will be from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday (7-31) Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.