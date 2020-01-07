You have free articles remaining.
January 2, 2020
Mike Goebel, 65, of Omaha passed away in an accident near Oshkosh, NE on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral will be 1 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation Tuesday from 5-8 PM and with a Prayer Service at 7 PM all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Service information
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
1:00PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
538 West 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 7
Prayer Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
