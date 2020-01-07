Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Mike Goebel, 65, of Omaha passed away in an accident near Oshkosh, NE on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral will be 1 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation Tuesday from 5-8 PM and with a Prayer Service at 7 PM all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com