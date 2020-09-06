Mikael L. Cepure, 56, of Lincoln, passed away September 3, 2020. Born July 17, 1964 in Lincoln, NE to Janis (John) and Janice (Vosburg) Cepure. Mike was a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School class of 1982. He then earned an Associates degree in Welding Technology from SCC. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, target shooting, disc golf, participated in the Cornhusker Games, and was a wonderful piragi maker. He especially enjoyed his cats Daisey and Blackie. Mike was a custodian at Schoo Middle School for the past nine years where he loved all the students.