April 12, 1925 - November 10, 2019
Michilina Eileen Pettinger, née Vacanti, born in Omaha, Nebraska on April 12, 1925 and passed away on Sunday, November 10. She was the daughter of Alfio Vacanti and Maria Incontro Vacanti, and grew up in the Sicilian immigrant community of Omaha.
She was working as a legal secretary when she met Pierre Earl Pettinger of Syracuse, Nebraska, whom she married in 1955, and who preceded her after 62 years of marriage. She served as a den mother, secretary, and “mom” to a crew of Nebraska Wesleyan students in need of home-cooked meals and family.
She is survived by her sons, Pierre Jr. (Sandy) Pettinger, Alfred Pettinger, and Michael Pettinger; her daughter Mary (Harvey) Stone; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Butherus, Maser, & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at 11:00 AM at St. John the Apostle's Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Capital Humane Society.