June 1, 1965 - July 2, 2019
Michelle Faye Estes, 54 of Alvo, passed away on July 2, 2019 from an illness. Michelle spent her final hours surrounded by her loved ones. Michelle was born on June 1, 1965. She served in the US Army overseas in Europe. As a master gardener she had a passion for gardening. She was a hard worker and always put others first.
Michelle is survived by her father Ronald Yakel, sister Kamla (Yakel) Shirey, brother Darryn Yakel (Lydia), niece Lindsay Carver (Josh), nephew's Garytt Shirey (Mercedes), Zayne Shirey, Hunter Cramer, Justin Cramer, and great nephew Landon LaPage. Michelle is preceded in death by her mother Jeanette (Weichel) Mohlman.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on July 12 at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, with full military honors. Celebration to follow at Risky's Sports Bar & Grill, 4684 Leighton Ave. in Lincoln.