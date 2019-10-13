July 4, 1972 - October 11, 2019
Michelle (Berlowitz) Rohn, age 48, of Lincoln, passed away October 11, 2019. Michelle was born to William and Ronda Berlowitz on July 4, 1972. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1990. She loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to the reunion with the Childress family where she could spend time with her sister and aunts, uncles and cousins. Michelle had the biggest love for life and anyone she came in contact with, especially her two sons.
She is survived by her mother, Ronda (Gary) Burow; father, William (Sherry) Berlowitz; sons, Ryan Rohn and Jacob Rohn; sister, Nicole (Brian) Dillon; brothers, Cody (Ashley) Schwaninger; Andrew (fiancé Amanda) Berlowitz and Chad (Magdalena) Parson; nephews, Riley Dillon; Carson Dillon; Kaine Schwaninger and Karter Schwaninger; aunts and uncles, William (Rosemary) Childress; Don (Sue) Childress; Jim (Linda) Childress and Dan (Rhonda) Berlowitz; as well as several cousins and special friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Waldo and Sylvia Childress and Bernard and Ruth Berlowitz.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6 until 8 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be shared at lincolnfh.com