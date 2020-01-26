Michael Zilly
View Comments

Michael Zilly

{{featured_button_text}}

March 27, 1954 - January 21, 2020

Michael Zilly, 65, of Lincoln, passed away on January 21, 2020. Born on March 27, 1954 to Robert and Mary (Anning) Zilly in Aurora, Illinois. Graduate of Lincoln High School and longtime employee of Russ's IGA.

Family members include his mother, Mary Zilly; sister, Ann Eroshevich; brother, Jim (Pam) Zilly; nephew and nieces. Preceded in death by his father, Robert.

Private family inurnment at First Plymouth Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Michael Zilly, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News