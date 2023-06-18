Michael Whitney Gallagher
August 9, 1983 - November 3, 2020
The Celebration of Life for Michael will be June 24, 2023, at Wyuka, 3600 'O' St, Lincoln, NE at 10:30 AM. Michael is survived by his daughter Aeon Gallagher Casteel, his mother Linda A. (Lovgren) Gallagher, his brother Robert A. Gallagher and numerous other relatives. His father, Carl A. Gallagher died on January 19, 2023 in Lincoln.
For the full obituary for Michael refer to the Lincoln Journal Star, Dec 13, 2020 issue.
Please send memorials in his honor to: Michael Gallagher Memorial Trust, 4440 Meredeth St., Lincoln NE 68506-4936. Carl's funeral will be June 23, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. also at Wyuka.