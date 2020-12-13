Michael Whitney Gallagher, 37, passed away from cancer on November 3, 2020, in Hickory, N.C. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Carl Andrew and Linda Ann (Lovgren) Gallagher. Raised by his parents along with his brother, Robert, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Michael attended Hartley Elementary School, Culler Middle School, Lincoln Northeast High School and the Arts and Humanities Focus School his senior year graduating in 2001. He was a four-year competitor on the LNE swim team and swam for the Nebraska Aquatics club team. His early jobs were lifeguarding, waiting tables and bartending.

After stops in Minnesota and South Dakota for college, Michael studied Architectural and Engineering Design at Southern Maine Community College before transferring to the Maine College of Art (MECA) in Portland. There he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Woodworking and Furniture and Design. At the North Carolina University Crafts Center in Raleigh, NC, he taught woodworking classes. His furniture making took a turn when a man came into his shop to see if he wanted to do some subcontract work making ball winders for yarn. As time went on, he bought the business, Nancy's Knit Knacks, then bought Strauch Fiber Equipment and finally, this year, bought Heavenly Handspinning. The three businesses will be his legacy and will continue. Along the way, he also bought and remodeled houses to sell.