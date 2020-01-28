October 20, 1957 – January 24, 2020
Michael W. Cox, 62, of Lincoln, passed into the arms of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1957, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Wendell and Nancy Cox. Mike graduated from Central High School in Davenport, class of 1976. Mike then went on to earn a Bachelors in Psychology from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois in 1980. It was during his time at Augustana College that he met the love of his life, Jill Lindstedt. The two were married on May 31, 1980 in Rockford, IL and enjoyed 38 years together until Jill's passing in October of 2018.
Mike worked for State Farm Insurance for 28 years, holding various positions throughout the company. In 2011 he began his role as Vice President of Human Resources, Modifications and Team Member Services. He found it a true joy to work at Duncan Aviation and made many lasting friendships in his time there.
He was an exceptional husband, father, and grandfather who guided and served his family with Christ at the center. He was known for his joyful heart, outgoing and friendly personality, and amazing sense of humor. Mike loved being active and participated in many 5K runs, loved going to work out classes with his friends, and was never afraid to learn a new sport or travel to a new, unknown destination. He recently got into kayaking, paddle boarding, and biking.
Mike was committed to helping those in his local community and others throughout the world. He served on multiple boards throughout the city including, United Way, The Lincoln Crisis Pregnancy Center, HR Board, and the CHI Health Board. It was a passion of his to pursue justice for others throughout the world. Above all, Mike valued his faith. He always considered it a great gift and joy to be able to serve his church community through singing and playing piano for the worship team, sharing his faith with others, and using his compassionate heart to come along side others in their time of need.
He is dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his mother, Nancy; children, Rachel (Chad) Scheel, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Cox, Bethany Cox, and Faithe (Logan) Pohlmann; siblings, Cindy (Terry) Powers, Tim (Mary) Cox, and Amy (Vio) Cirje; grandchildren, Knox Scheel, Madeline Cox, and Austin Cox; nieces and nephews and countless friends and others who have been impacted by his kindness and blessed by his life. He was preceded in death by his father, wife, and daughter Rebekah Joy Cox.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Bible Church, 6201 S 84th St. Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike's name may be made out to Love Justice or First Street Bible Church