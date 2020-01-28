Michael W Cox

Mike was committed to helping those in his local community and others throughout the world. He served on multiple boards throughout the city including, United Way, The Lincoln Crisis Pregnancy Center, HR Board, and the CHI Health Board. It was a passion of his to pursue justice for others throughout the world. Above all, Mike valued his faith. He always considered it a great gift and joy to be able to serve his church community through singing and playing piano for the worship team, sharing his faith with others, and using his compassionate heart to come along side others in their time of need.