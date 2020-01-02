February 5, 1952 – December 29, 2019.

Michael W. Argello, 67, of Lincoln, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 at the Monarch hospice care facility. He was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School and worked a variety of positions during his life in Lincoln and surrounding areas.

Mike is survived by the love of his life Karen Adamsheck, sisters, Kambra Kreifels and husband Chuck, Kim Colgrove, brother Kendal and wife Laurie, several nieces & nephews, great niece & nephews, great-great nephews, and best friend John Schuff. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jean Harris, brother-in-law Bruce Colgrove and his dog Shatsu.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. No visitation, cremation. Memorials can be made to the Capital Humane Society. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.

