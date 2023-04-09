Michael V. Hendricksen

August 23, 1944 - March 28, 2023

Michael V. Hendricksen “Mike”, 78, passed away in his sleep around Tuesday, March 28, 2023, while in his home at Falls City NE. He was born on Wednesday, August 23, 1944, in Beatrice NE to Vernon E. and Esther K. (Burroughs) Hendricksen. The family lived on a farm in Johnson County for the first few years, until they moved to a farm east of Filley NE. They built a new house on the Filley farmstead where he and his two sisters spent their childhood.

Michael contracted the polio virus at age 5 and was hospitalized in Lincoln NE for 10 months, which overlapped his 6th birthday. Through the support of an Iron Lung, he miraculously survived polio, although suffered life-long physical limitations. Michael returned to the farm, where his mother kept a daily routine of therapy for him. He graduated from Filley High School in 1963 and then studied at UN-L. In 1967, he married Cheryl Kasparek of Plymouth. They lived in Lincoln, and he worked for Mapes Industries until 1972 when he opened his own business, The Tire Warehouse, in Havelock. He conducted that enterprise until 1979 when he sold the business due to his health.

In 1980 he started studying the history of the Great Plains in NE, KS, IA and MO. He took up the hobby of metal detecting, where he made acquaintances and established many long-term friendships. Michael's hobby evolved into an interest in the equine industry in the heartland, for which he maintained a collection of artifacts and historical references for the sport of harness racing. His knowledge and passion made him a go-to person for like-minded horse and history enthusiasts.

Michael was proud of his work and his heritage and spoke often of his family tree and ancestry. He was a storyteller and had a story for, or about, every person he met. He was always good with names and numbers, when it came to his work and research. If you dialed his number, be prepared to introduce yourself. He enjoyed auto racing and music.

He is survived by his daughters, Julie Hill and husband Aaron of Olathe, Kansas; Sarah Rublein and husband John of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Bethany and Miriam Hill, and Emily Rublein; and, sisters, Yvonne Meyer and husband Doug of Lincoln, and Kay Saatmann of Ohiowa NE. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law Martin Saatmann.

A private graveside inurnment for the family will take place at the Filley Cemetery, with visitation date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to the March of Dimes, and encourages you to get vaccinated whenever possible.