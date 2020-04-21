Michael Spellman

Michael was raised in Seward county where he attended Seward Public Schools. Michael enjoyed spending time outside, hunting, working on projects, and spending time with family and friends. Michael had a heart of gold, and loved deeply. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He had a strong faith and loved the Lord. He decided to give his life to Christ and got baptized on March 18, 2018 at Christ Place in Lincoln with his mother and sister. He became a proud uncle on March 5, 2020. He touched the lives of many and he will be truly missed.