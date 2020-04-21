April 29, 1999 - April 17, 2020
Michael Spellman, 20, joined the Lord on the 17th of April 2020. Michael was born on the 29th of April 1999 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Michael was born to Jeff and Paula.
Michael was raised in Seward county where he attended Seward Public Schools. Michael enjoyed spending time outside, hunting, working on projects, and spending time with family and friends. Michael had a heart of gold, and loved deeply. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He had a strong faith and loved the Lord. He decided to give his life to Christ and got baptized on March 18, 2018 at Christ Place in Lincoln with his mother and sister. He became a proud uncle on March 5, 2020. He touched the lives of many and he will be truly missed.
He is survived by his mother Paula Von Busch and Stepdad Bruce, Father Jeff Spellman and special friend Theresa, Sister Haley Gillett (Josh) & niece June Gillett and Stepbrother Grayson; Grandparents John and Diana Spellman, Bill and Dixie Fette, Paul and Karon Jamison, and Great Grandmother Peggy Jamison; Uncles Andy Jamison(Rebecca), Tyler Jamison (Lisa), Kelly Spellman (Amy), Corey Blakemore (Melissa); Cousins Adam & Noah, Evan, Brooklyn & Addisyn ,Holdin, Kaleb, John, Madisyn, and numerous extended family members. Family who welcomed him in heaven, Great-Grandparents Walter and Anna May Pezley, Dwayne Jamison, Mike and Margie Kvasnicka, Al and Arvie Spellman, and close friend Kenny Sanchez.
Due to the current social restrictions a closed service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday (4-22-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., (40th and Yankee Hill) with a live stream 10 minutes prior to service time at: RoperandSons.com/livestream. Limited visitation from 2-5 pm Tuesday, (4-21-20) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. During this difficult time of family services, you may show your support by joining our “Hugs From Home” program where your message to the Spellman family will be attached to a balloon for services to remind the family of your love and support. Memorials to the family to be donated to local suicide prevention organization in Michael's memory.
