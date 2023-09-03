Michael S. Burchett, 55, of Lincoln, passed away on September 1, 2023. Born December 14, 1967, in Las Vegas, NV. Funeral Service: Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St. Visitation: Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Celebration of Life: Friday, Sept. 8, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Cappy's, 5560 S. 48th St. Private interment at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bryan Foundation – Cancer Center, Tabitha Hospice or Lincoln Berean Church. Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com