Michael Raymond Mitchell

July 28, 2020

Michael R. “Mike” Mitchell, the son of Maurice and Jayne Mitchell, was born in Concordia, Kansas and passed away on July 28, 2020 in Lincoln, NE at the age of 68 yrs. Mike grew up on the family farm in rural Republic County Kansas attending Country School, Belleville and later Chester Hubbell High School graduating in 1969. He had a kind soul with a strong faith, a fierce competitor active in 4-H, loved playing football, basketball and track.

Mike attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha receiving his License to practice Pharmacy in 1974. Mike practiced as a pharmacist prior to experiencing debilitating health issues. Mike maintained a home in Chester enjoying the trade of antiques and attending auctions (where his nickname became “Doc”). Mike always enjoyed following sports, playing cards, fishing and bringing a smile to those around him.

Mike was very proud of his two daughters and his grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Jayne. Mike is survived by daughters, Shaye (Jacob) Charbonneau, Allison Hill, granddaughters Jaycee, Kinzee Charbonneau, grandsons, Casen, Corbin Charbonneau, brother, Mark Mitchell (Deb Ganz), sister, Marta (John) Frey, cousins, nieces and nephews.