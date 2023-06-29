Michael Ray Thomas
May 24, 1977 - June 25, 2023
Michael Ray Thomas, 46 passed away June 25, 2023.
Preceded in death by his father Leland Thomas. Survived by his wife Serenity; three daughters Alissa Thompson, Laysha Thomas and Temperance Everdeer Thomas (Sucini); mother Betty Thomas; sisters Lisa Perez, Natasha Thomas; brothers Brandon Stabler and Brian Thomas.
Visitation: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 4:00 p.m., Indian Center, 1100 Military Road, Lincoln, Nebraska. Graveside Service: Friday, June 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m., Morning View Cemetery, Wallace, Nebraska.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com