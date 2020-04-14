Michael Ray Rosburg
Michael Ray Rosburg

January 20, 1940 - April 10, 2020

Michael Ray Rosburg, age 80, of Martell, Nebraska, passed away on Friday April 10, 2020. Michael was born January 20, 1940 in Denison, Iowa to Fred and Adelia Rosburg. Mike served in the Military and the Civil Service for 40 years. Mike loved gardening, hunting, fishing, photography, planting trees and flowers, his animals, cribbage and playing cards. Most of all Mike loved his family.

Michael is survived by his wife, Gloriane A Rosburg, of Martell, NE. and his daughters and son: Michelle (Garry) Boyer, Roca, NE; Michael (Patricia) Rosburg, Jr., Crete, NE; Rhonda (Jeffrey) Rodgers, Roca, NE; grandchildren: Jennifer (Brandon) Petty, Benjamin Rosburg; Tad Rosburg; Jacob Rodgers; great-grandchildren: Oscar Rosburg; Olivia Petty; brothers: Allen (Liz) Rosburg, of Lincoln; Herman (Nancy) Rosburg; Charter Oak, Iowa; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Fred and Adelia Rosburg and brother James Rosburg; and his beloved dog Abbey.

Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 355, Denton; Wounded Warriors or your favorite charity. May leave condolences at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com.

