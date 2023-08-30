Michael R. Bowman

August 27, 2023

Michael R. Bowman, 77, of Central City died on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating. Burial of ashes will be held at the Bruning Public Cemetery on Thursday, August 31st at 3:30 p.m.

Mike is survived by his wife Kathy of Central City, NE and son Joe of Omaha, NE. Brother and sister- in- law Mike and Sandy Watmore of Denton, NE and Mark and Terry of Detroit, Michigan. Nieces and Nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nephews.