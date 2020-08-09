Michael (Mike) Milton Meacham, 74, Born in Des Moines, Iowa July 22, 1946 to Dorothy and Charles Meacham, died peacefully Friday July 31, 2020 after defying the odds fighting a year long battle with AML Leukemia. Everyone he met he discussed insurance with and everyone he met was an instant friend. Mike was a successful salesman starting his career in selling pots and pans door to door.

After migrating to Lincoln with his bride he opened his insurance agency located in the Historic Havelock District. Mike grew his insurance agency from a small agency to a large organization supporting families all over the midwest. At the time of his illness his agency employed 25 employees and 400 member agencies. He took great pride in being a generous boss, and mentoring new insurance agents. Mike enjoyed insuring some of the most difficult risks and focused majority of his career insuring jewelers all over the midwest. For the majority of his career he personally grew that niche market by making personal visits driving to all corners of NE, IA, SD, ND.