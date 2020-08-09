July 22, 1946 - July 31, 2020
Michael (Mike) Milton Meacham, 74, Born in Des Moines, Iowa July 22, 1946 to Dorothy and Charles Meacham, died peacefully Friday July 31, 2020 after defying the odds fighting a year long battle with AML Leukemia. Everyone he met he discussed insurance with and everyone he met was an instant friend. Mike was a successful salesman starting his career in selling pots and pans door to door.
After migrating to Lincoln with his bride he opened his insurance agency located in the Historic Havelock District. Mike grew his insurance agency from a small agency to a large organization supporting families all over the midwest. At the time of his illness his agency employed 25 employees and 400 member agencies. He took great pride in being a generous boss, and mentoring new insurance agents. Mike enjoyed insuring some of the most difficult risks and focused majority of his career insuring jewelers all over the midwest. For the majority of his career he personally grew that niche market by making personal visits driving to all corners of NE, IA, SD, ND.
He firmly believed in continuing education and attained CLU, RHU, CIC, CPIA, and LUTCF, he also contributed to countless company elite seller round tables, agents/company advisory boards, served as President of PIA Professional Insurance Agents of Nebraska, and long time member of Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska. His greatest pride was his children and grandchildren. His career started for himself but ended taking pride in leaving a legacy for his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his three children Doug (Heather) Meacham, Highlands Ranch, CO, Julia (Andrew) Budell, Lincoln, NE, and Elizabeth (David) Schroeder, Omaha, NE, and 13 grandchildren, ½ great-grandchild. Sisters Beverly Patterson and Frances Miller, 12 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Dorothy & Charles Meacham, 2 sisters Mary Ann Dannen, and Laura Brady.
In an effort to protect the smallest of Mike's grandchildren and family his services were held with a small group Friday August 7th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1420 K street, Lincoln, NE. Those wishing to send condolences or memorials (please designate independent insurance agent education or Matt Talbot Kitchen) can be mailed to Butherus, Maser, and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A street, Lincoln, NE 68510. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
