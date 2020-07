Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Michael "Mike" L. Davis, 65, passed away 07/05/2020. Born in Lincoln, NE 12/18/1954 to Robert L. and Patricia A. (Spilinek) Davis. An ice cream social and Memorial service is planned for 10/10/2020, 2pm at Antelope Park shelter. Condolences online to aspenaftercare.com