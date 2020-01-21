Michael “Mike” John Egger
October 15, 1949 - January 17, 2020

Michael “Mike” John Egger, 70, of Martell, NE, died Friday, January 17, 2020 in Firth, NE. He was born on October 15, 1949 in Lincoln, NE to Delbert and Emma (Schramm) Egger. Mike married Patricia Ann Svoboda on July 14, 1973 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, NE. Mike was a retired farmer and a jack-of-all-trades. He was a loving father, husband and friend, who enjoyed the simple things in life. Everyone was considered a neighbor to him in their time of need.

Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, his children and their spouses, and his grandchildren: Michelle (Dave) Stoller, Morgan (fiancé Connor) and Spencer; John Egger and son Tyler; Jeanette (Chuck) Lupori, CJ, Katie (PK) Duncan, Jacob, Joseph, Madalynne, Noah; Lonny (Erin) Egger, Emma, Richie, Ben; Brent Egger (girlfriend Kelsey); Rhonda (Kyle) Sunken, Braeden, Remy; Bridget (Jeff) Brei and daughter Beatrice; Nathan Egger (girlfriend Alyson) and son Henry; siblings Maureen Coufal, Deb Brown, Matt Egger; mother-in-law Anita Svoboda; many brothers-in-law/sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dan Egger, father-in-law Leander Svoboda, brother-in-law Ken Svoboda, and nephew Tad DeWispelare.

Visitation: Tuesday, January 21, 4-8 pm (family present 5-7 pm), at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, Hickman, NE. Rosary: Wednesday, January 22, at 10 am at St. James Catholic Church, Cortland, NE, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, Cortland, NE, and a lunch served afterwards at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left @ www.bmlfh.com.

