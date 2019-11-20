August 1, 1962 - November 15, 2019
Michael (Mike) Hager was born August 1, 1962 in Lincoln, NE to Wes and Jean Ann Hager and passed away on November 15 at the age of 57 years and 3 months in Lincoln.
His childhood years were spent on “Linden Street” attending Calvert Elementary School, Pound Jr. High and graduating from Lincoln Southeast. He loved sports and was blessed to have two older brothers whom he adored and wanted to excel in football just like they did. He did - lettering three years at Southeast and then attending University of Nebraska where he “walked on”. Through such determination on his part, he rose from 13th in line at his position of wide receiver to be the starting player on the Nebraska Freshman team by the season's start. He then attended University of Nebraska at Kearney for three years in pursuit of a teaching degree in Special Ed. He realized that was not his calling and returned to Lincoln and began a long career as a lead tech in an optical lab.
He was married to Shari for several years and they welcomed two precious daughters into their life but by this time it was becoming apparent that alcohol was becoming a horrible addiction to him. His marriage crumbled and the next years found him teetering between sobriety and his addiction.
In 2006 while in treatment he met a lady also in treatment. They became friends and found their soul mates. Mike and Bobby were married that year and life was good. But in 2015 while Mike was hospitalized with double pneumonia, his dear Bobby passed away. The light went out on Mike and thus his spiraling with his addiction became too much for his dear body to take. He left this world for a place with God that would end his suffering and pain. Such a kind gentle man - such a loss to us all.
Left to mourn his passing are his parents, daughter Alexis and Joe Moneto and daughter Piper Hager, his brothers Tim of Loveland Colorado and Gary of Lincoln, 4 beautiful grandchildren, aunts, niece, nephew, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death his wife Bobbi and grandparents Wayne and Ila Hager and Lawrence Geis and Irene Schnittker. Rest in Peace dear son, dad, grandpa and brother. You will forever be in our hearts.
Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Friday (11-22-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.Memorials to the Capital Humane Society. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com