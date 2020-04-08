× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michael (Mike) G Birnstihl

March 18, 1945 - April 4, 2020

Mike left us on April 4 after valiantly fighting for seventeen years to overcome illness after illness caused by a brain aneurysm on Valentine's Day, 2003. He was born to Alvin and LaVeta (Hartsell) Birnstihl on March 18, 1945 in Oakland, CA. He grew up in Boone, Iowa and Fremont, Nebraska graduating with the Fremont high school class of 1963. He was proud of his Bachelor's degree from UNO in Criminal Justice and work life associated with different phases of law enforcement.

He is survived by his wife, Beth; sister, Lynn (Jerry) Jaros, Fremont; brother, Dennis (Elaine), Papillion; sister-in-law, Kris Nelson, Lincoln; his and Beth's family members including nieces, nephews, aunt, cousins and many friends. He is preceded by his parents, Beth's parents, Oliver and Norma Nelson; grandparents, and other beloved family members.

Family burial service at Lincoln Memorial Park. A celebration of Mike's life will be announced for this summer. Memorials to Sesostris Shrine Transportation fund, Nebraska Masonic Home, Plattsmouth; and Craftsmen Lodge #314 for their scholarship and renovation funds.

The family has great gratitude to South Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center personnel for their care and support of Mike for the past three years. His long term care givers Dixie, Sarah, and others who were part of our family for seventeen years are very much appreciated. Condolences can be left at bmlfhl.com

