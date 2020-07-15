Michael (Mike) Birnstihl
Michael (Mike) Birnstihl

Michael (Mike) Birnstihl

Michael (Mike) Birnstihl

March 18, 1945 – April 4, 2020

Mike Birnstihl, Lincoln, passed away on April 4, 2020 with family services held on April 8. His family invites you to join in a celebration of his life on Saturday, July 18, 2:00 PM, Scottish Rite Temple, 332 Centennial Mall South, Lincoln. Masonic service led by Craftsmen #314 at 2:00 followed by a short program and refreshments. When attending service please abide by local Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing.

