August 10, 1944 - March 24, 2020
Michael Locke Douglass Sr., age 75, Lincoln, passed away March 24, 2020. He was born in Denver, CO on August 10, 1944 to Charles and Ruth (Locke) Douglass. He moved to Nebraska as a young child, went to Southeast High School, married Nyla Moyer in 1964, had two children Sheri and Mike Jr., he later divorced and married Susan Irons in 1983, adopted Angie her daughter and later had Amanda, he became a licensed Master Electrician and worked as an electrician most of his life. Michael worked for the Nebraska Department of Corrections, later worked at Square D where he retired in 2009.
Michael was an avid bowler shooting a 300 game, he loved sprint car racing making annual trips to the Sprint car Nationals in Knoxville, IA for over 25 years, he played softball into his 40's he also loved watching trains. Michael was sober for 37 years and in AA. Michael had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh, he was a playful and fun-loving father and grandfather.
Preceded in death by his father Charles, mother Ruth, sisters Joanne, Charlene, and Sheri, and son-in-law Steve Anderson. Michael is survived by Susie (Irons) Douglass, Sheri Anderson-Moss and husband Paul Moss, Michael Douglass Jr. and wife Kristen Blankley, Angie (Douglass) Kastl and husband Ted Kastl, and Amanda Douglass. Grandchildren Michael Glantz, James, Billie, Corrinne and Camden Douglass, and Theodore, Claire, Miles, Cora, Riley Kastl, Nolan Garcia-Douglass and Zenorina Cisneros-Douglass. Great-Grandchildren Faith and Carson Glantz.
A Facebook Live service will be held on April 4th at 11:00 a.m. through www.facebook.com/epic churchlincoln/ more details to follow. We will all celebrate in person later when it's safe. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.
