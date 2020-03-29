Michael Locke Douglass Sr., age 75, Lincoln, passed away March 24, 2020. He was born in Denver, CO on August 10, 1944 to Charles and Ruth (Locke) Douglass. He moved to Nebraska as a young child, went to Southeast High School, married Nyla Moyer in 1964, had two children Sheri and Mike Jr., he later divorced and married Susan Irons in 1983, adopted Angie her daughter and later had Amanda, he became a licensed Master Electrician and worked as an electrician most of his life. Michael worked for the Nebraska Department of Corrections, later worked at Square D where he retired in 2009.