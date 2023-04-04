Michael Lee Schwarz

February 7, 1957 - March 29, 2023

Michael Lee Schwarz, 66, passed away on March 29, 2023 at his home in Lincoln, Neb. Mike was born February 7, 1957 to Martin and Sandra Schwarz in Lexington, Neb.

He worked for the family masonry business after graduating from St. Ann's High School in 1975. That same year, Mike received the gift of a second birthday in June when his father donated a kidney to him after a serious illness.

Eventually, he attended Southeast Community College in Hastings, Neb. where he earned his degree in Biomedical Technology and went to work for the Dialysis Center in Lincoln, where he retired after 30 years in 2021.

Mike married Susan (Raney) in 1980 and together they welcomed three sons. Not only was Mike a devoted husband, his children and grandchildren were the highlights of his life. He was always happiest when he could spend time with them, hunting, fishing or playing golf.

Mike is survived by his wife Susan; sons: Jason (Natalie); Andrew (Angela), and Michael; grandsons: Austin, Owen, Desmond, and Theo all of Lincoln; father; Martin Schwarz; brothers: Dean Schwarz, Dennis (Vonda) Schwarz of Lexington; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Schwarz.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a wake service to follow at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez, officiating. Interment will be in the St. Ann's Cemetery in Lexington. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com