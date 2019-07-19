May 19, 1960 - July 16, 2019
Michael Lee Patton, born May 19, 1960, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Nebraska City. Mike was the son of the late William L. & Lorraine Patton.
Michael is survived by sons Dustin (fiancée Alyssa) and Clayton; granddaughters Lilyanna, Ella Jo, and Bailey; mother, Lorraine Patton Urban (Bob); sisters Dena (Eric) Talmadge, Michelle (Tobin) Buchanan, and Sara (Justin) Sanford; nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Memorial service for Mike will be 11 a.m. Saturday (7-20) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Cremation, no visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family for future designation or to your favorite animal rescue/shelter. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.