December 13, 1963 - February 11, 2020

Michael Lee Novotny, 56 of David City, passed away on February 11, 2020. Mike was born December 13, 1963 to Floyd and Kay Novotny in Lincoln, Nebraska. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1982.

He is survived by his children: Austin (Amber) Novotny, of Lincoln; and Skyler (Jack J. Linhart) Novotny, of Weeping Water; brother: Jeffrey(Francis) Novotny, of Martel; sisters: Kelley(Neil) Packett, of Lincoln, and Machelle (Mike) Oehm, of Lincoln; grandchildren: Keegan, Hayden, Bentley Miller, Adilyn and Henry; and his angel: Marla Svoboda.

Visitation: Friday, February 14th, 2020 - 05:00 PM to 08:00 PM - (CST) - Chermok Funeral Home, David City. Graveside Service Saturday, February 15th, 2020 - 11:00 AM - (CST) - Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Bellwood. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home, David City. On-line tributes: www.chermokfuneralhome.com

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Chermok Funeral Home
515 C St
David City, NE 68632
