November 13, 2019
Michael L. Sweeney 57 of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 13, 2019. Michael “Mike” was born to Jack and Hazel Sweeney, and raised in Lincoln, NE. Mike attended Pius X High School. Mike and Stacey were married August of 1998 and were blessed to have three sons, 2 granddaughters, a large family and many wonderful friends. Mike was a musician, salesman, and loving person who cared deeply for his children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Survivors include Wife Stacey (Werth) Sweeney, sons Sean (Rachel), Connor, and Miles Sweeney, granddaughters, Vala Sweeney and Margot Sweeney. Brothers Tom (Debbie) Sweeney of Lincoln, NE, Tim (Jody) Sweeney of Lincoln, NE, Sisters Sue (Doug) Barrett of Omaha, NE, Mary (Rob) Stuart of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by parents Jack and Hazel Sweeney.
Visitation will be Tuesday 9-9 with family present 6-7pm and Rosary will be at 7:00pm both at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:30am at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Memorials to the Family for later designation. Father Justin Wylie officiating.Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com