July 16, 2019
Michael L. Patton, 59, of Nebraska City, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday (7-20) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Cremation, no visitation.
