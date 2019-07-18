{{featured_button_text}}

July 16, 2019

Michael L. Patton, 59, of Nebraska City, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday (7-20) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Cremation, no visitation.

