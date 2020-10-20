June 8, 1954 - October 17, 2020

Michael L. Largent, age 66, was born in Superior, WI on June 8, 1954 to Paul J. and Dorothy (Haines) Largent. In 1956 his family moved to Hastings, Iowa where he attended school and in 1968 the family then moved to Hastings, NE where he graduated. He worked as a carpenter and was employed at Westland Homes, J.C. Brager Construction, Wood working Services, Crete Lumber and Supply and lastly Vantage Point Homes. He was united in marriage to Joann K. Tenski on June 28, 1986 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island, NE and the couple made their home on acreage in Denton, NE.

Mike's greatest pride and joy was his wife, Joann. He loved helping others and was proud to do anything to help people. He loved the outdoors whether it was hunting, golfing, fishing and was a talented wood worker.

He is survived by his wife: Joann of Denton, daughter: Elizabeth Renee Hanna and husband PJ of Washington, mother: Dorothy Largent of Kearney, grandchildren: Isabella, Grace and Jack, brother: Dennis and wife Judy of Hildreth, NE, sister: Deb and husband Dan Nichols of Kearney, NE and sister in law: Kathy and husband John Jensen of Hildreth, NE. He is preceded in death by his father: Paul J. Largent, grandparents and his brothers: Steve and Bob.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 - 7 P.M. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete, followed by a Celebration of Life/Rosary at 7 P.M. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Denton, NE. Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete is in charge of arrangements.