Michael Ken McInnis

April 16, 1961 - July 7, 2023

Michael Ken McInnis was born in Lincoln, NE, on April 16, 1961, to Kenneth and Donna McInnis. He passed away July 7, 2023.

Michael graduated from Southeast High School and attended UNL. He began working for Fleming Foods in 1979.

He loved the outdoors and was known by his family, friends, and neighbors for his beautiful backyard. He was also a very good musician, playing guitar and keyboard and writing and recording his own music. He also played bass in the band called “Justus”, popular in the 1980s.

He is survived by his mother, Donna; his sister, Robin; and two nieces and a nephew. Preceded in death by his wife, Rae; and his father, Kenneth.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Fireside Room of Legacy Estates, 7200 Van Dorn, Lincoln.

Memorials can be made to the Humane Society. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.