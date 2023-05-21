Michael John Grutsch
May 14, 2023
Michael John Grutsch, PA-C, 77, of Lincoln passed away May 14, 2023.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, Roper & Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 “O” St. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Formal military honors will follow at Omaha National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Memorials suggested to Michael J. Grutsch Scholarship Fund at Nebraska Academy of Physicians Assistants, 8700 Executive Woods Drive, Lincoln, NE 6512, Lincoln Community Foundation or St. John's Catholic Church.
