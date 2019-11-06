September 6, 1962 - November 3, 2019
Michael J. Jobst, 57, Bella Vista, AR, born September 6, 1962, Lincoln, NE. Passed away November 3, 2019 at home with his love of 14 years Lana Brown by his side. Michael loved his work as the General Manager at the DoubleTree Suites in Bentonville, AR, and was very close to his work family. Michael was recognized this past June by having a ballroom at the DoubleTree named in his honor.
Michael is survived by his father Verdon Jobst, his daughters Ashley Jobst, Alexis Moulder, Jessica Jobst, Emilie Jobst; his granddaughter Payton; and his sisters and brother, Linda Anderson, Debra Anderson, Nancy Scheuler, and Larry Jobst. Preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Jobst.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019, at 1 pm at The DoubleTree Suites 301 SE Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR.