Michael Hollis Jenkins

August 14, 1954 - November 25, 2019

Michael Hollis Jenkins, 65, of Lincoln died 11/25/2019. Born to Gordon and Nancy (Lawlor) Jenkins in Lincoln, NE on 8/14/1954. Graduated from Fremont High in 1972 and UNL in 1976. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta and graduated with a master's in business in 1979.

Mike worked as CFO at Miller & Paine until 1990 and then president of Golf Association at Landscapes Unlimited. His involvement in the community included: Phi Delta Theta advisor, Children's Museum Board of Directors, past president of Nebraska Golf Group, past president of Country Club of Lincoln, and West Gate Bank Board of Directors.

Survived by: wife Carol, sons Danny, Nick (Madi), and Scotty; brother Jeff (Lynn), six nieces, four nephews, two great nephews, aunt Sue Lawlor, nine cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, Marianne (Steve) Upton, Chuck (Connie) Clifford, and Mike Taylor.

Rosary at 7 p.m. on Friday, 11/29/19 and funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, 11/30/19 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church, located at 3500 Sheridan Blvd., 68502. Private family burial at a later date. Memorials to Cathedral of the Risen Christ, Pius X High School, 6000 A St. 68510, Tabitha Health Care, 4720 Randolph St., and Marian Sisters, 6765 N. 112th St., Waverly, NE 68542. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.