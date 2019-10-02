July 20, 1946 - October 1, 2019
Michael F. McCoy “Mike” age 73 of Lincoln passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born to Mary & Elmer McCoy on July 20, 1946.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patty. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Georgette McCoy; Daughter, Cami (Dave) Starr; Son, Shane (Danni) McCoy; Grandchildren, Dylon, Decker & Gage Starr, Michael & Miley McCoy and Brother, Larry (Anne) McCoy.
Memorials may be directed to the Capital Humane Society To leave condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com
