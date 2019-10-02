{{featured_button_text}}

July 20, 1946 - October 1, 2019

Michael F. McCoy “Mike” age 73 of Lincoln passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born to Mary & Elmer McCoy on July 20, 1946.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patty. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Georgette McCoy; Daughter, Cami (Dave) Starr; Son, Shane (Danni) McCoy; Grandchildren, Dylon, Decker & Gage Starr, Michael & Miley McCoy and Brother, Larry (Anne) McCoy.

Memorials may be directed to the Capital Humane Society To leave condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com

