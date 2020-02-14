February 9, 2020
Michael Elgert, the strongest, toughest guy we know left the earth on February 9th, 2020 and is one of the newest angels in heaven. Seventy-Five years ago he was brought into this world on a train in Abileen, TX. His young mother was headed from Nebraska to Arizona and at only 4lbs, 6 oz Michael decided it was time to make his official appearance right there on the train. They say everything is bigger in Texas so that's where he was meant to start. His nickname, The Elk, couldn't have been a more fitting title.
As as part of the Fairbury Jeff's team, he played basketball, football and baseball but it was golf that won his family a trip to Colorado when he sunk a hole-in-one at The Knolls VIP tournament. Up until his last day, he was a walking sports encyclopedia. You could ask him anything and he would be quick to give you a bit of insight and advice. Especially when it came to the Huskers.
He graduated from UNL with a broadcasting degree and even owned a small sports radio station outside Maryville, Missouri. He was a well known sports broadcaster in that area. He was one of the most dedicated Kansas City Royals fans to ever exist. After four years in college he was drafted into the service and was called to duty. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served his country proudly in Pleiku. The US flag flew outside his window so that he could pay his daily respect to our nation.
He was a prominent figure in the real estate community in Lincoln for several years and has many colleagues and former employees who not only learned from his vast amount of knowledge but also were inspired by his keen business sense, his ability to help people and most importantly his humor. During his 40 year real estate career he was awarded state and local “Realtor of the Year” as well as National Director of Real Estate and served terms as President of the Realtors Association of Lincoln as well as the Nebraska Realtors Association. He was a natural born leader and not only was he well respected at work but he was an amazing husband, father and grandfather.
He leaves behind his wife Kasey, who was able to take this stubborn man out of his comfort zone and explore the world. She has been a blessing to him since the moment they started their path together. He also leaves behind four kids who will always consider him their biggest hero, son Chris (and wife Laurissa), daughter Kay Courtney, better known as KC, (and husband Toben), daughter Collin (and fiancé Michael), and son Kyle. His devoted family was by his side until the very end.
The highlight, and what he would probably call the best gifts God ever gave him, are his six grandchildren: Taylor, Parker, Bella, Miles, Chloe and Tinley. He was also loved by his children by marriage from Kasey, Matt, Andy (wife Jennifer) and Lea (husband Brad) as well as grandchildren Katie, Camden, Gage, Olivia, Joe and Mira. He grew up in a strong Catholic family and was very religious his whole life. The oldest of four boys and one sister: Pat, John, Francie and Matt will look forward to the day when they can meet him again in Heaven.
When he arrived at the pearly gates he was greeted by the light of his life, Linda Mae, as well as his mother Dee and father Earl. To honor his very Irish mother, I'll end with her favorite quote “May your glass be ever full. May the roof over your head be always strong, and may you be in heaven half hour before the devil even knows your dead.”
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (2-15-20) Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm Friday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). In lieu of flowers any donations can be sent in his honor to Villa Marie School, 7205 N 112th St, Waverly, NE 68462. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com