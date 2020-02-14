Michael Elgert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was a prominent figure in the real estate community in Lincoln for several years and has many colleagues and former employees who not only learned from his vast amount of knowledge but also were inspired by his keen business sense, his ability to help people and most importantly his humor. During his 40 year real estate career he was awarded state and local “Realtor of the Year” as well as National Director of Real Estate and served terms as President of the Realtors Association of Lincoln as well as the Nebraska Realtors Association. He was a natural born leader and not only was he well respected at work but he was an amazing husband, father and grandfather.

He leaves behind his wife Kasey, who was able to take this stubborn man out of his comfort zone and explore the world. She has been a blessing to him since the moment they started their path together. He also leaves behind four kids who will always consider him their biggest hero, son Chris (and wife Laurissa), daughter Kay Courtney, better known as KC, (and husband Toben), daughter Collin (and fiancé Michael), and son Kyle. His devoted family was by his side until the very end.