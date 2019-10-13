March 19, 1953 - October 11, 2019
Michael E. Sabin, 66 of Lincoln, passed away October 11, 2019. Mike was born on March 19, 1953, in Lincoln, to Jake and Rose (Budd) Sabin.
Mike is survived by his wife Linda, and their three daughters Karrie Sabin, Shannon (husband Josh) Johnson and Candie Klein; one sister, two brothers and eight grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. www.bmlfh.com