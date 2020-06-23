June 19, 2020
Michael E. Kirkman, age 75, died peacefully on Friday, June 19th, at his home in Averill Park, NY. He was born in North Platte, NE to James and Edith Mae Kirkman and was the younger of two brothers. His father was the Publisher of the North Platte Telegraph, and Michael wrote articles for the paper as a teenager. Nicknamed “Curly” he was a member of North Platte High's 1962 State Champion Football team. He was in the tennis club and remained an avid tennis player into his late 60's.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Mike was a member of Phi Delta Theta and studied business and journalism. He was drafted and served in the Vietnam War as a combat field medic from 1969-71, and he received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. After moving to Delmar, NY, Michael founded Kirkman 3hree Advertising Agency and SPAC Publishing, which he ran for 40 years.
He was an active community member and supporter of the arts, and he served on the boards of the Albany Symphony Orchestra and Hospitality House. A lover of plants and animals, he became an accomplished gardener at his home in Averill Park. He was a devoted husband to Sally Lawrence, his wife of 33 years.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edit Mae. He is survived by his wife, Sally Lawrence, his brother, James, his children, Spencer and Jason, and his grandchildren, Cyrus, Isabella and Cruz.
A celebratory gathering will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society via mohawkhumane.org/donate.
